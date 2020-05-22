She’s out! Victoria Fuller left Chris Soules’ Iowa home after quarantining with the Bachelor for over a month amid the coronavirus pandemic. The season 24 alum headed to hang out with fellow contestant Kelsey Weier, who lives in Des Moines.

“I’ve escaped,” Victoria, 26, captioned a selfie on her Instagram Story with her bags packed in the backseat. Shortly after, she posted a video sipping wine with Kelsey, 29.

Courtesy Victoria Fuller/Instagram

Reality Steve reported Peter Weber’s ex was staying with the season 19 leading man, 38, on April 15, a couple of weeks after the pair started following each other on social media. Like many 21st-century love stories, the Bachelor Nation duo first crossed paths when Chris “slid into Victoria’s DMs,” a source dished to Us Weekly.

The medical sales rep teased being at Chris’ house with a few scattered social media photos before confirming she was living the “farm life” in Arlington on April 27. She even shut down some shade about her rumored romance with the former contestant from Andi Dorfman’s season.

“No way will you ever be the farm girl/wife. Nope!” a fan commented. “Too late,” Victoria quipped in response.

Although the two seem like a random couple, many members of Bachelor Nation expressed support for Chris and Victoria. “Chris is such a sweet soul,” Ashley Iaconetti exclusively told Life & Style about her ex. “I haven’t met her in person yet, but I told Victoria I hope to double date [with] them once we all can go out to dinner again!”

The Bachelor in Paradise star, 32, noted she doesn’t “want to define their relationship for them,” but added, “you’ve got to like someone a good amount” to quarantine together.

Show host Chris Harrison confessed Chris and Victoria’s flirtation came “out of the blue,” but he hopes “they’re happy” during an interview with Entertainment Tonight on May 5. “I think they both have similar pasts. I think they have things they can relate to with each other,” the ABC personality said.

Chris and Victoria both experienced a bit of drama during their time in the spotlight. The former Bachelor was involved in a fatal car crash in 2017, which resulted in a multiple-year legal battle. He rear-ended a tractor while driving his Chevy pickup truck and sent the vehicle into a ditch. This resulted in the death of the driver, 66-year-old Kenny Mosher. Chris called 911, administered CPR and stayed on the scene of the accident until the paramedics arrive but left before the police showed up.

Rodney White/Shutterstock

At the time, Chris was arrested and charged with a Class D felony of Leaving the Scene of a Fatality Motor Vehicle Accident. He later pled guilty to a reduced charge of leaving the scene of a serious injury accident. His legal woes ended in August 2019 when a judge approved Chris’ plea deal, which imposed two years of probation and a suspended prison term.

As for Victoria, she was accused of having affairs with multiple married men — claims she vehemently denied during Women Tell All. In addition, her swimsuit modeling photos with Peter, 28, were also pulled from the cover of Cosmopolitan after pictures of her appearing “in an ad campaign wearing White Lives Matter attire” started circulating online.

Are Chris and Victoria a new love story or just a fling? Time will tell!