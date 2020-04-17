Fans think Bachelor Nation alum Victoria Fuller dropped a clue that confirms she is staying with former Bachelor star Chris Soules at his home in Iowa amid the coronavirus pandemic. The contestant from Peter Weber’s season jumped on a Zoom call with Lexi Buchanan, Natasha Parker, Sydney Hightower and Victoria Paul on April 16, and there’s a small detail that points to her not being at her apartment in Virginia Beach.

Some eagle-eyed viewers noted that the light brown leather couch with striped pillows in the background of the 26-year-old’s video matched the one in Chris’ home, according to a photo posted by the stud, 38, in 2017. The medical sales rep actually shared a picture of herself posing against a brown couch in January, but that one doesn’t seem to match up.

Reality Steve reported on April 15 that Victoria is “currently together in Iowa for the week” with the season 19 leading man. Other than the brunette beauty’s call with her Bachelor Nation pals, she and Chris have been extremely quiet on social media. Neither has confirmed or denied dating rumors.

How did the potential couple meet? “Chris slid into Victoria’s DMs,” a source told Us Weekly. “He apparently DMs a lot of people.”

Both reality stars have a bit of a rocky past in the spotlight. Chris was involved in a fatal car crash in 2017 in which he rear-ended a tractor while driving his Chevy pickup in his hometown, which sent the vehicle into a ditch. The driver, Kenny Mosher, 66, was taken by ambulance to the hospital, where he later died of his injuries. Although Chris called 911, administered CPR and remained on scene until paramedics arrived, he reportedly left several minutes later before the police showed up. In August 2019, a judge “approved a plea deal that imposes two years’ probation and a suspended prison term,” a local Des Moines news outlet reported.

As for Victoria, she had a drama-filled relationship with Peter, 28, during season 24. Off-screen, she was accused of having an affair with multiple married men, which she denied. “The RUMORS you are hearing are FALSE. There will be a time [and] place where I can defend myself, but for now I choose to wait,” the starlet wrote on Instagram in response to the rumblings in November 2019.

She was also pulled from the cover of Cosmopolitan after winning week 4’s group date because photos of her appearing “in an ad campaign wearing White Lives Matter attire” started circulating online.

Time will tell what unfolds between Victoria and Chris!