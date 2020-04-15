New couple alert? Peter Weber’s ex Victoria Fuller and former Bachelor Chris Soules are reportedly spending time together at his home in Iowa during the coronavirus pandemic, but how did they meet? The season 19 leading man, 38, and former contestant, 26, seemingly crossed paths on social media.

“Chris slid into Victoria’s DMs,” a source told Us Weekly. “He apparently DMs a lot of people.” Eagle-eyed fans noticed the pair started following each other on Instagram on April 2.

“I don’t know how long this has been going on or how serious it is, but I can confirm that Victoria Fuller is currently together in Iowa for the week with Chris Soules,” Reality Steve tweeted about the Bachelor Nation stars on April 15. Needless to say, fans were shook over the random pairing. “I’m sorry, WHAT,” one commenter wrote. “Pretty on par for how 2020 is going so far,” someone else quipped. “Is this a typo of some sort?” another person questioned.

Chris first appeared as a contestant on Andi Dorfman’s season of The Bachelorette in 2014, where he made it to the final three contestants. He went on to get engaged to Whitney Bischoff during the Bachelor finale the following year. However, the couple announced that they mutually ended things six months later.

“When I [got down] on one knee, I thought that was it,” the stud told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “[But] once it’s all said and done, you do get to a new reality after the show’s over. Then you start to learn and figure out if the relationship’s actually going to work. So, having it not work was very disappointing. We tried really hard and once we both knew it wasn’t right, it wasn’t right — and that was the hardest part.”

There was no engagement for Victoria. She also finished in the top three of season 24 but was eliminated by the pilot, 28, following overnight dates. She previously dated country music singer Chase Rice — who popped up during her one-on-one date with Peter — so it seems as though Chris may be just her type.

Chris and Victoria do have some things in common. They both love dogs and have experienced their fair share of scandal in the public eye. Besides her tumultuous stint on The Bachelor, the Virginia Beach native was accused of breaking up a few marriages. She also had her bikini-clad modeling shots from week 4’s group date pulled from the cover of Cosmopolitan after photos of her appearing “in an ad campaign wearing White Lives Matter attire” started circulating online.

As for Chris, he was involved in a fatal car crash in 2017. He rear-ended a tractor-trailer while driving his Chevy pickup in his hometown of Des Moines, which sent the vehicle into a ditch. The driver Kenny Mosher, 66, was taken by ambulance to the hospital and later died of his injuries. The reality star called 911, administered CPR and remained on scene until paramedics arrived, but he reportedly left several minutes later before police showed up. A judge “approved a plea deal that imposes two years’ probation and a suspended prison term” in August 2019, according to a local Des Moines news outlet.

It will be interesting to see what unfolds between Chris and Victoria.