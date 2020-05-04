Friend-approved! Bachelor Nation star Wells Adams “really wants” Chris Soules to be “happy” amid rumors the former Bachelor is dating Victoria Fuller. “He’s a really, really sweet guy who deserves to find happiness, so wherever that lies,” the Paradise bartender exclusively tells Life & Style.

The 35-year-old notes he “doesn’t know” Victoria, 26, personally but wants the best for his pal. “Chris is a good friend of mine and he’s had a rough couple of years,” adds Wells, who is a contestant on season 19 of Worst Cooks in America: Celebrity Edition, which premieres Sunday, May 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Food Network.

Brian To/Variety/Shutterstock

The “Your Favorite Things” podcast host is speaking in reference to Chris’ legal troubles after a fatal car crash in 2017 that resulted in the death of 66-year-old Kenny Mosher.

The season 19 star, 38, rear-ended a tractor while driving his Chevy pickup truck, which sent Kenny’s vehicle into a ditch. Chris reportedly called 911, administered CPR and stayed on the scene until paramedics arrived but left before the police came. He was arrested and charged with a class D felony of Leaving the Scene of a Fatality Motor Vehicle Accident. His legal battle came to an end in August 2019 when a judge “approved a plea deal that imposes two years’ probation and a suspended prison term,” according to a local Des Moines news outlet, after the star pled guilty “to a reduced charge of leaving the scene of a serious injury accident.”

Chris isn’t the only one with a tumultuous past. Besides her dramatic relationship with Peter Weber on-screen, Victoria was also accused of having affairs with married men and breaking up a few marriages prior to appearing on the show. She vehemently denied those rumors during a sit down with Chris Harrison on Women Tell All. That wasn’t her only sour moment in the spotlight. The medical sales rep then had modeling photos pulled from the cover of Cosmopolitan after winning week 4’s group date after pictures of her appearing “in an ad campaign wearing White Lives Matter attire” started circulating online.

Reality Steve first reported that Victoria was shacking up with Chris at his farm in Iowa on April 15 after eagle-eyed fans noticed the two started following each other on Instagram on April 2. The Virginia Beach native confirmed she was living the “farm life” on April 27 when she shared a photo on Instagram and geotagged her location as Arlington, Iowa. Although she got a lot of love from her fellow franchise alums, she also received a few shady comments. “No way will you ever be the farm girl/wife. Nope!” one person responded to her romance with the former Dancing With the Stars contestant. “Too late,” the brunette beauty quipped. The reality pair met after “Chris slid into Victoria’s DMs,” a source told Us Weekly.

Time will tell what unfolds between Victoria and Chris, but it looks like they have some seriously supportive friends!

Reporting by Diana Cooper