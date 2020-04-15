Former Bachelor star Chris Soules has a pretty heft net worth. The fan-favorite made headlines in 2017 after he was involved in a fatal hit-and-run accident and spent the night in jail. His legal issues were put to rest in August 2019 when a judge “approved a plea deal that imposes two years’ probation and a suspended prison term,” according to a local Des Moines news outlet. However, his financial status is seemingly still in a good place.

Rodney White/Shutterstock

He was a millionaire before he starred on The Bachelor.

Before he even starred on Season 19 of The Bachelor, he already had a small fortune. Chris was worth $1.5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth in 2015. It’s probable that his legal troubles chipped away at his bank account over the years, but it’s still an impressive amount.

Part of his worth is due to his family’s business.

Chris grew up in Arlington, Iowa and is a fourth-generation land baron — which means he comes from a long line of land owners. Known as “Prince Farming” during his season, he is also a real estate broker and a farmer — he even attended Iowa State University to study agriculture and agronomy to formally learn his family’s trade.

The economy might have affected his net worth.

The value of farmland in Iowa dropped drastically in 2014 — right around the time Chris joined the cast of season 10 of The Bachelorette which marked his debut on the franchise for Andi Dorfman’s season. According to local paper, The Des Moines Register, farmland prices fell about 9 percent in 2014, which was the biggest drop in the past 28 years.

David Buchan/Shutterstock

He could be worth a lot more now.

His previous net worth was estimated before his stint on The Bachelor, and the stars are usually paid a salary that’s somewhere in the $100,000 range — and Chris’ career in reality TV didn’t stop there. He went on to star on Season 20 of Dancing With the Stars and he finished in fifth place. He also joined the Food Network series Worst Cooks in America: Celebrity Edition but instead of getting paid a salary, contestants compete to win $50,000 to donate to a charity of their choice.

Chris’ net worth is definitely nothing to scoff at!