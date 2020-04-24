She’s here for it! Ashley Iaconetti tells Life & Style exclusively that she’s a fan of Chris Soules and Victoria Fuller’s blossoming romance. While the former Bachelor in Paradise contestant, 32, admits she doesn’t know much about their rumored relationship, she says she’s “just glad Chris has found someone he seems to like.”

“Chris is such a sweet soul,” the “Almost Famous” podcast host says. “I haven’t met her in person yet, but I told Victoria I hope to double date them once we all can go out to dinner again!”

Ashley notes that she doesn’t “want to define their relationship for them,” but says “you’ve got to like someone a good amount” to quarantine together. Good point!

Chris, 38, and Victoria, 26, first sparked dating rumors after Reality Steve tweeted that the two were spending time together. “I don’t know how long this has been going on or how serious it is, but I can confirm that Victoria Fuller is currently together in Iowa for the week with Chris Soules,” the TV blogger wrote on April 15.

Us Weekly later confirmed that the season 19 star “slid into Victoria’s DMs,” according to an insider. “He apparently DMs a lot of people.”

Soon enough, eagle-eyed fans started to put together clues that the two were seeing each other — one being the fact that Victoria shared a photo of a room on Instagram which looked ~very similar~ to the living room in Chris’ farmhouse. *Sips tea*

The two seemingly confirmed the romance rumors by posting nearly identical shots of a plowed field a few days later.

The farmer first appeared as a contestant on Andi Dorfman’s season of The Bachelorette in 2014, where he made it to the final three. The next year, he became the leading man of The Bachelor and got engaged to Whitney Bischoff at the end of his season. The couple, unfortunately, split six months later.

As for Victoria? The Virginia native appeared on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor and got eliminated right after fantasy suites. Although she left the series heartbroken, she was grateful to the pilot for the experience. “Thank you for teaching me about myself, even when I didn’t want to know,” the model wrote on Instagram following their split. “But most of all teaching me that I’m worth it.”

We’ll have to see if things continue to heat up between them! In the meantime, be sure to listen to Ashley I.’s “The Ben & Ashley I. Almost Famous Podcast” for the latest drama (and check out their latest episode with Peter Kraus here).

Reporting by Diana Cooper