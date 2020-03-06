Friendly exes? Bachelor star Peter Weber responded to ex Victoria Fuller’s statement after their split following fantasy suite dates. The contestant released a heartfelt message praising the pilot and their tumultuous romance after the two reunited during Women Tell All.



The 28-year-old leading man left three prayer hand emojis on the Virginia Beach native’s sweet post on March 5. At this point, it seems likely that the finale will involve one of his final two contestants, Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett, so it’s probably safe to say this isn’t some cryptic clue. However, it was still sweet for Peter to show some love to his ex.



Courtesy of Victoria Fuller Instagram

“Thank you for teaching me about myself, even when I didn’t want to know. Or, when it was unpleasant,” Victoria wrote about the Bachelor Nation stud on March 3. “But, most of all, teaching me that I’m worth it. Thank you for always pushing me to get to the root cause [and] never judging me along the way.”



Peter’s relationship with the brunette beauty was rocky all season long. They had a lot of trouble communicating, but the California resident didn’t want to give up on the connection they had. Victoria admitted at WTA on March 2 that she didn’t realize how strongly he felt for her because she kept doubting herself.

ABC/Kelsey McNeal

“You showed me what kindness truly is. What patience means in a relationship,” the brunette beauty continued her post. “You showed me the definition of a good thing. [And], you showed me that I can be loved unapologetically with all my flaws. For that, I am forever grateful for you.” She ended her statement by teasing that she’s “excited” for what’s to come in the former Bachelorette contestant’s life.

The leading man wasn’t the only person from this season to show Victoria support. “I can’t wait to see what the future holds next for you!!!” Hannah Ann commented. “The best is yet to come! Xo.”

It’s great to see that there is no saltiness between the two contestants. Peter confessed to Victoria that his “heart [was] farther along” with Hannah Ann and Madison, which is why he broke things off.



Although watching back their relationship was a bit rough at some points, Peter expressed positive feelings toward Victoria during WTA. “I really do feel good about our relationship and our growth and what both of us took from it,” he told his ex.

All is fair in love and Bachelor Nation!