Courtesy of Victoria Fuller Instagram

Where ya at? Victoria Fuller seemingly shared a photo from Bachelor Chris Soules’ farm in Iowa on April 21 amid reports they’re quarantining together during the coronavirus pandemic. The contestant from Peter Weber’s season has been slyly dropping clues about her rumored romance with the season 19 stud.

The 26-year-old shared a photo on her Instagram Story from the front seat of a car that showed a sprawling field and a gorgeous orange sunset. She appeared to be sitting in a truck on a dirt road. Of course, Chris, 38, lives on his sprawling family farm and has shared photos that match the scenery that Victoria captured.

Neither of the reality stars have confirmed that they are shacking up or addressed dating rumors, but this isn’t the first clue the Virginia Beach native has shared. On April 19, Victoria gave followers of view of her “morning” with a white coffee mug. It also showed what appeared to be a living room with a grey wood-paneled wall with a TV mounted on it. The view of the room was very similar to Chris’ living room, according to a photo he shared of his home after an incident where his dehumidifier melted, resulting in smoke damage.

Courtesy of Victoria Fuller/Instagram

News first broke about Victoria allegedly staying with Chris on April 15. “I don’t know how long this has been going on or how serious it is, but I can confirm that Victoria Fuller is currently together in Iowa for the week with Chris Soules,” Reality Steve tweeted. As far as how they met, the reality stud reportedly “slid into Victoria’s DMs,” an insider told Us Weekly.

The unlikely duo actually have a bit in common considering they have both experienced controversy while in the spotlight. During her stint on season 24, Victoria was accused of having affairs with married men before appearing on the show, but she denied the rumors in an Instagram statement in November 2019.

Courtesy of Victoria Fuller Instagram

She ran into trouble again when she was pulled from the cover of Cosmopolitan after winning week 4’s group date because photos of her “in an ad campaign wearing White Lives Matter attire” surfaced online.

As for Chris, he was involved in a fatal car crash in 2017. He rear-ended a tractor while driving his Chevy pickup truck, which sent the vehicle into a ditch. The driver, Kenny Mosher, 66, was taken to the hospital, where he later died of his injuries. The Bachelor star called 911, administered CPR and remained on scene until paramedics arrived, but he reportedly left before the police arrived.

Time will tell what unfolds between Chris and Victoria.