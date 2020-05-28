Reunited! Victoria Fuller is back to quarantining with former Bachelor Chris Soules, days after she left his home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“She is still quarantining with him in Iowa,” a source revealed to Us Weekly. “She drove to visit Kelsey Weier, who lives in Des Moines over Memorial Day weekend but is now back with Chris.”

The former Bachelor contestant, 26, seemingly revealed she left the 38-year-old’s ranch to spend time with her former castmate when she shared a selfie on May 22. “I’ve escaped,” Victoria captioned an Instagram Story selfie, tagging Kelsey. Afterward, she shared a clip of the two enjoying some alcoholic beverages together.

Victoria and Kelsey were both contestants on Peter Weber‘s season in early 2020. Meanwhile, Chris was a contestant on Andi Dorfman‘s season of The Bachelorette in 2014 before becoming The Bachelor in 2015. So how did these two lovers cross paths? Well, Victoria and Chris’ romance began like many modern love stories do. Chris “slid into Victoria’s DMs,” a previous source told the outlet.

Though the medical sales rep technically never confirmed she was quarantining with Chris, she let it slip when she shared a photo of Chris’ living room in his Arlington home and captioned the snap “farm life.”

Additionally, she gave away more details of their rumored romance when she replied to an Instagram follower’s comment. “No way will you ever be the farm girl/wife. Nope!” the fan commented on Victoria’s post. “Too late,” she replied.

Chris and Victoria’s romance was a surprise to many, including Ben Higgins. “Chris is a good buddy of mine,” the former Bachelor told the outlet in early May. “We’ve stayed friends and we’ve stayed in communication through his ups and downs and through my ups and downs. I will tell you this, he has not confirmed or denied to me as a friend if this is happening … I don’t know her, but I’m shocked that it happened.”

The Bachelor Nation star, 31, also noted that Victoria and Chris are opposites in many ways. “Victoria seemed a lot more outspoken than Chris. Chris is a super quiet, shy guy,” he said.

You know what they say — opposites attract!