It’s official! Bachelor alum Victoria Fuller confirmed she is in fact dating former Bachelor Chris Soules after months of speculation.

“I have a boyfriend,” she shared on Instagram. The revelation came after Victoria shared a black photo for Blackout Tuesday in support of Black Lives Matter after George Floyd‘s death on May 25. The Minneapolis man died during an arrest when officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, restrained him by kneeling on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Someone then commented on Victoria’s post, “So [happy] to see your true colors! Unfollowing glad to do so. Remain single with that personality,” which prompted Victoria to confirm her relationship status.

The medical sales rep, 26, has yet to name-drop Chris as her beau. However, based on multiple clues on social media, it’s clear they’re an item. For starters, they’ve been quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic since they first sparked dating rumors in April. She never flat out said she was staying with him during the lockdown, but she let that detail slip when she posted a photo that same month posing in what appeared to be his living room, and captioned it “farm life.”

Courtesy Victoria Fuller/Instagram

Then, when one follower commented on the post and said she will never “be the farm girl/wife,” Victoria proved her wrong. “Too late,” she replied to the fan at the time.

The couple raised eyebrows when Victoria jokingly admitted she “escaped” from Chris to go hang with her friend fellow former Bachelor contestant Kelsey Weier on May 22. However, she was back after a few days. “She is still quarantining with him in Iowa,” a source divulged to Us Weekly. “She drove to visit Kelsey, who lives in Des Moines over Memorial Day weekend but is now back with Chris.”

According to the outlet, their romance began when Chris “slid into Victoria’s DMs.” Since then, they’ve been keeping their relationship pretty low-key, even with their friends.

Former Bachelor Nation star Wells Adams couldn’t confirm the couple was dating in May, but he wished Chris the best in his love life. “Chris is a good friend of mine and he’s had a rough couple of years,” he said exclusively told Life & Style at the time. “He’s a really, really sweet guy who deserves to find happiness, so wherever that lies.”

Now that the cat is out of the bag, maybe Chris will openly talk about his lady!