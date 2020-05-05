Babies on the way? Bachelor in Paradise bartender Wells Adams exclusively predicts to Life & Style which of his Bachelor Nation pals will (probably) have kids before him and fiancée Sarah Hyland.

“I could see Ashley [Iaconetti] and Jared [Haibon], maybe, because they’re the ones who are married now, so it makes the most sense I suppose,” the 35-year-old hypothesizes. “I could see Kevin [Wendt] and Astrid [Loch] having a kid. They’d make a really pretty kid, too.” Surprisingly, both couples met on the beach in Mexico — so, Wells may be the one to thank for his frequently solicited advice as the BIP bartender.



Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock; Courtesy Astrid Loch/Instagram

The former Bachelorette contestant will be competing on season 19 of Worst Cooks in America: Celebrity Edition, which premieres Sunday, May 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Food Network. Between that, his multiple podcasts and wedding planning with the Modern Family actress, 29, babies aren’t on the radar at the moment. “Luckily, Sarah is still very young so I think we’ve still got some time on that,” adds Wells. The “Your Favorite Things” podcast host also jokes that a family sounds less than ideal amid the coronavirus pandemic. “It seems like if you’ve got kids during quarantine that sucks. There’s no way I can teach a kid anything, like, during homeschool. I would be the worst teacher!” he quips.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Actually, Ashley, 32, and Jared, 31, aren’t a bad guess for the next set of Bachelor Nation parents. The newlyweds exclusively told Life & Style they are hoping to get pregnant this year. “Sometime in 2020 we’ll start trying,” the brunette beauty said about their baby plans in September. She added, “Well, that does sound soon, but I think it’ll be more like next summer that we start trying.” That’s not the only time the couple, who got married in August 2019, talked about starting a family sooner than later. “Jared and I hope to actually be shopping for a Baby Haibon a year from now,” the reality babe admitted in an Instagram post in April 2019. “We’d consider ourselves so fortunate if getting pregnant goes according to our plans.”

It’s great to see Wells and Sarah enjoying their engagement, but we can’t wait for more Bachelor babies!

Reporting by Diana Cooper