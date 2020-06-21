Courtesy of @leapinglizardcafe/Instagram

Cozying up close to home! Bachelor alums Chris Soules and Victoria Fuller were spotted on a date in Virginia Beach — the 26-year-old’s hometown — on June 20.

“Loved having the cutest Bachelor couple join us for lunch today!” Leaping Lizard Cafe captioned a photo of the adorable couple on their Instagram grid. “Thanks for coming,” they added, including a rose emoji. In the sweet snapshot, the 38-year-old had his arm around the former Bachelor contestant, while she clung to him with both arms.

Chris and Victoria first sparked romance rumors when Reality Steve revealed the dynamic duo were spending a week together at his home in Iowa in mid-April. She subsequently posted several “clues” while they were self-isolating together amid the coronavirus pandemic, including a photo of what appeared to be his living room with the caption, “farm life.”

Shortly following their trip, Us Weekly confirmed the Bachelorette alum started romancing the brunette beauty when he “slid into Victoria’s DMs.” Victoria finally confirmed their relationship on June 7, writing “I have a boyfriend” on Instagram.

The dynamic duo is clearly smitten with one another — but it seems they’re keeping their relationship on the down-low for now. Ashley Iaconetti, who competed on Chris’ season of the ABC series, exclusively told Life & Style she didn’t know much about the pair’s rumored romance but she was “just glad Chris has found someone he seems to like.”

“Chris is such a sweet soul,” the 32-year-old gushed in April. “I haven’t met her in person yet, but I told Victoria I hope to double date [with] them once we all can go out to dinner again!” The Bachelor Nation babe went on to marry Bachelorette alum Jared Haibon in 2019.

The podcaster added she didn’t “want to define their relationship for them,” but thought “you’ve got to like someone a good amount” to quarantine together — which is an excellent point.

Victoria first joined the reality franchise on Peter Weber‘s season of The Bachelor in 2019. She made it to the final three but was eliminated after the fantasy suite dates. Chris also placed third on Andi Dorfman’s season of The Bachelorette in 2014, after which he was named the Bachelor for season 19. He popped the question to finalist Whitney Bischoff on the finale episode, but the former couple split after the season wrapped in May 2015.