Warning: Spoilers ahead. The Rose Ceremony from hell, Susie Evans‘ return and … no ring. Clayton Echard‘s The Bachelor finale might actually have been the most dramatic two episodes yet.

“I’m so broken,” the Bachelor, 28, finally told viewers during his first confessional on the Monday, March 14, episode. That was the first of many surprises during the two-night journey that ended with Clayton and no fiancée by his side.

After his blowout fight with Susie, 28 — which ended with her seemingly going home — Clayton came face-to-face with contestants Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. The drama continued as he told the two remaining women that he was “intimate” with both of them, and is in love with all three. After many tears were shed, Clayton offered roses to both Gabby, 31, (who initially turned him down) and Rachel, 26. They both accepted. The next day, they met the Missouri native’s immediate family — mom Kelly, dad Brian and brothers Patrick and Nate Echard.

Even though Clayton’s family approved of both Gabby and Rachel, the Bachelor admitted that he felt like he didn’t get “closure” with Susie. Thankfully, host Jesse Palmer stepped in to inform Clayton and his parents that Susie was still in Iceland.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Amid the live season finale, Bachelor Nation alums stepped on stage and shared their thoughts on the finale thus far. Kaitlyn Bristowe, for one, predicted that he’s “going to hurt somebody deeply,” noting, “in this case, multiple people deeply.”

The former Bachelorette also offered him some advice before heading into his final night. “He has to pursue it with the person that he actually sees his life with, even if Susie could say no, he has to take the risk,” Kaitlyn explained.

During the Tuesday, March 15, episode Clayton and Susie saw each other for the first time following their emotional exchange. Following a brief conversation with host Jesse, the Virginia Beach native meets Clayton’s parents before pulling him aside for a private conversation.

After revealing she felt “embarrassed” about their last conversation, Clayton apologized for his brash reaction to her concerns, asked for a second chance and convinced her to stay in Iceland.

“I love you and I don’t want to lose you,” the Missouri native said in part before Susie leaves to think about her next steps.

After Susie met Clayton’s parents, he decided that she was The One and broke things off with a visibly hurt Gabby and tearful Rachel.

Amid the scenes from Iceland, the show cut back to the live finale special where Clayton came face-to-face with Gabby and Rachel for the first time since their breakups. He apologized to both women, taking “full accountability” and “full responsibility” for his past actions.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Back in Iceland, Clayton wrote Susie a letter and prepared to propose. But, when it came time for his proposal, Susie revealed that she didn’t have “unconditional” love for him anymore.

“I have made the decision to leave Iceland alone,” Susie said, noting it was a “devastating” decision. “I don’t think I’m your person.”

So, yes, Clayton found love but there was no engagement in the end.

During the live portion of the finale, Clayton revealed that after going back to his “normal” life, he and Susie are together.

“We’re really happy and we’re happy to be here today,” she told viewers. “That’s my boyfriend.”