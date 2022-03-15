Other Bachelor Nation stars are weighing in. Jason Tartick tells Life & Style exclusively that he and fiancée Kaitlyn Bristowe have “differences in our opinion” about Clayton Echard‘s bombshell Bachelor season finale.

“From what we saw, I didn’t — I wouldn’t endorse his reaction. I didn’t love the way he handled his reaction,” The Bachelorette alum, 33, shares while promoting his upcoming book The Restart Roadmap: Rewire and Reset Your Career.

Amid fantasy suites week, current Bachelor Clayton and one of his final three contestants, Susie Evans, got into a blowout fight that appeared to end with her being sent home.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

“Every person walking this planet above the age of 18 has been in a position of distress in an emotional state where they have probably not handled themselves the way they wish they did. And that is life,” Jason tells Life & Style about Clayton and Susie’s heated interaction. “What I’m really hoping for is that, in the finale and After the Final Rose, we get to see a side of Clayton where we see more of the story — I think there’s more or the story that needs to unfold before we immediately start judging.”

Clayton has received backlash from Bachelor Nation viewers for admitting to sleeping with his other final three contestants, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. Former Bachelorette Kaitlyn spoke out in defense of Clayton via Instagram Stories on March 8, saying, “You genuinely fall in love with more [than one] person, so why would you not be intimate with more than one person and when you’re trying to find the person to spend the rest of your life with? Why do we judge so hard on this?”

Jason agrees with his fiancée’s sentiments.

“I don’t agree with the scrutiny that Clayton is getting for the intimacy he had in the fantasy suites,” the “Trading Secrets” podcast host shares. “I think he’s entitled to have his own experience. This is a journey and he is allowed to go through this process, whatever way he sees fit. I also think that Susie’s entitled to say, ‘This is my line in the sand. What I want out of someone.’ I don’t have a problem with either of those.”

However, Jason does acknowledge that he and Kaitlyn have some differences when it comes to their thoughts about the show because he “never walked in the shoes as a lead.”

The New York native explained, “Kaitlyn has walked in the shoes as a lead. The experiences between being a lead and being [a] cast [member] are night and day. So, there are things from Kaitlyn’s [“Off the Vine”] podcast and her interview with Clayton that she gives perspective to that not even me, only being a cast member, would have insight into.”

All in all, Jason thinks that Clayton will come out of his Bachelor season with a clear head.

“Every person who goes through this show comes out learning something more about themselves and, usually, has grown as an individual — almost every one of them, every person including myself included,” he shares. “I got to know Clayton just a little bit before the season, and he seems like such a great guy. I’m hoping that this becomes a learning experience for him and he finds his happiness.”

Jason’s book The Restart Roadmap: Rewire and Reset Your Career is set to be released on April 5, 2022.