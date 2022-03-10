Sharing his side. The Bachelor star Clayton Echard didn’t hold back following his bombshell date with contestant Susie Evans, which resulted in an apparent breakup.

The reality show star, 28, reflected on their blowout fight while appearing on the Wednesday, March 9, episode of the “Almost Famous” podcast with hosts and Bachelor Nation alums Ashley Iaconetti and Ben Higgins. Initially, Clayton explained that he was “stressed out” and felt “embarrassed” following his actions on The Bachelor that same week.

“I’m not exactly shocked by the reactions online,” he shared, alluding to the backlash he’s received on social media. “People are very much against me and favoring her, but I totally understand that. I totally get what I’m seeing. I’m embarrassed. I wish that I could have seen her side in that moment.”

During the Tuesday, March 8, episode, Clayton poured his heart out to Susie professing his love to the former pageant queen, 28. However, she raised some concerns with the lead about the future of their relationship. Susie, who is one of the final three left on season 26, explained that if Clayton had feelings or slept with fellow contestants Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, she would have a hard time accepting his proposal.

“Those are things I think would be impossible to move forward toward an engagement,” Susie shared. “If I’m sharing your love with somebody else, I don’t think I would be comfortable.”

Clayton, for his part, admitted to sleeping with both women and having strong feelings for both. Although, he did clarify that he feels the most strongly for Susie. Following a heated exchange, Clayton declared, “We’re done. I’m done,” before walking Susie out.

During his “Almost Famous” appearance, Clayton said that when he watched the episode back, he was able to “see it now from the outside.” He added, “I see her side completely,” noting that the “disconnect” between them came because he “adapted” to The Bachelor environment while Susie stayed true to herself. Amid their argument, Clayton said it seemed Susie didn’t “fight” for him. In hindsight, he explained that his comment “was untrue.”

Clayton said, “I started having these really dangerous thoughts of being like, ‘What if Susie right now is just trying to get out of this? What if she’s just saying whatever she needs to say to leave me so that she can be the next Bachelorette?'”

“I don’t believe that now,” he said. “I didn’t believe it the next day, but I believed it in that moment and because of that I allowed my emotions to take over. … Nothing she said was going to get through to me at that point.”

