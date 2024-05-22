Second Chances Dating Show: Premiere Date, Cast, More

Tell The Bachelor to move over! Second Chances, a new dating show from bspoketv, is set to arrive in 2024. ​The series is described as “a unique and entertaining twist on the dating genre,” and will feature former reality TV stars as they dip their toes back into the dating pool.

What Is ‘Second Chances’ About?

The synopsis for Second Chances says the series “offers these reality stars a fresh opportunity to find love through a series of blind dates, meticulously arranged with the help of the dating app First Round’s On Me. Adding to the excitement, commentary on the dates will be provided by other well-known personalities from The Bachelorette (AU and US) and Vanderpump Rules.”

Show creator and bspoketv founder Michael Dutcher couldn’t help but gush about the new reality dating series.

“We wanted to create a dating show that not only gives reality stars a genuine chance to find love but also brings a fresh and entertaining perspective to viewers. With the unique format and the amazing cast, we believe Second Chances will be a hit,” Michael said.

Who Is in the Cast of ‘Second Chances’?

Second Chances will feature an all-star cast of reality TV stars from shows like The Bachelor, Big Brother and The Traitors. The current roster includes Corinne Olympios, Monte Taylor, Geraldine Moreno, Dillon Schlee, Christian de la Torre and Nigel Sydnor. However, Corinne will be pulling double duty and sharing cohosting responsibilities with Chelsea Briggs, Courtney Dober, Kristen Doute and Garin Flowers.

Rebecca Sapp / Getty Images

Fans first met Corinne when she appeared on Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor in 2017. The Florida native quickly became one of the most infamous villains in Bachelor history, so it was no surprise when she appeared in the reality TV show House of Villains in 2023. Big Brother fans likely remember Monte from his stint on the popular reality series when he decided to not bring his closest ally along with him to the finale in season 24. Monte was positive he was going to win, but he lost in a shocking upset.

Geraldine and Christian made their reality TV debut in The Traitors season 1, while the other Second Chance stars were seen in The Challenge, The Real Love Boat and The One That Got Away.

When Does ‘Second Chances’ Premiere?

Second Chances is set to premiere on Thursday, July 25, 2024 and the series will air on bpsoketv. No time slot for the show had been announced at the time of publication.