Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron are “sure” to reconnect after spending time together in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic, the former Bachelorette contestant’s BFF Matt James exclusively tells Life & Style.

“We all will connect again, eventually,” the soon-to-be contestant on Clare Crawley’s season, 28, says while promoting NEOU Fitness’ 12-hour Fit-A-Thon benefitting Operation Food Fight on Instagram Live on Thursday, April 23, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST.

The Alabama beauty, 25, stayed at Tyler’s home in Florida for more than two weeks before driving to her parents’ house in Tuscaloosa. Although she’s stayed in touch via FaceTime with her ex, 27, and Matt the NYC real estate stud jokes that “it seems like she’s having a lot of fun without us!” In all seriousness, he adds, “She’s got her family in Alabama — that was missing her. So, I know that she was excited to get back and hang with them.”

As far as living under one roof during quarantine, Matt admits there’s always going to be some ups and downs. “When you spend a lot of time with somebody you get to know them a little bit better, for better or for worse,” he explains. “Not everything is rainbows and Skittles when you spend a lot of time with somebody. You kind of work through those hardships and you come out stronger.”

Despite Matt publicly shading Hannah after she asked Tyler out for a drink following her split from Jed Wyatt during After the Final Rose, the newly minted Bachelor Nation star confirms that they’re “cool” now. It’s obvious that Matt and Hannah have become quite close. They frequently comment on each other’s social media posts, share videos together and playfully tease each other. However, fans were more curious about the former beauty queen’s status with Tyler.

People kept their fingers crossed for the former flames to rekindle their romance. They’re just friends at the moment and Hannah confirmed her single status during an Instagram Live on April 14. The starlet confessed she used to think she would “for sure” be “married” by age 25, but things have changed.

“[I’d be] possibly thinking about kids, like trying to get pregnant right now, probably,” the season 15 star explained to her followers. “Which like, a lot of my friends have babies and they are the best moms, but I couldn’t imagine. I’m not ready for that just yet. I mean, I could be. If something happened, absolutely, I could be. But I’m still trying to figure out my life and how it’s changed.” Hannah singlehandedly shut down any rumors by adding, “And also, you have to have a significant other for that, and I don’t.”

Well, at least she has one strong crew of friends!

