The mystery of Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron‘s relationship status continues! During an Instagram Live session between the former flames, Hannah laughed and called Tyler her “friend.”

Toward the end of their convo, Hannah, 25, begged Tyler, 27, to make her a Spotify playlist. “Be a friend,” she pleaded with her ex, who previously told her to check out his other playlists instead.

However, the former Bachelorette insisted that Tyler make her a special, exclusive playlist. “Not everyone has to know what the playlist is,” Hannah told the Florida native. Was that a little flirty or what?!

ABC/John Fleenor

These two still seem super close despite the fact that they’re no longer quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic. “Breezy is back in Tuscaloosa,” Tyler’s BFF Matt James confirmed about Hannah via TikTok on April 1. “[She] and Marshall drove home late last night. They want to ride this thing out with their families.”

The model and the former beauty pageant queen spent half of March together, which resulted in a lot of Instagram Stories and TikTok videos. (Hey, we’re not complaining). During those two weeks, the exes, who were seen getting cozy at times, raised dating speculation.

According to her dad, Robert Brown, Tyler and Hannah just enjoy each other’s company. “I mean they’ve always gotten along,” he exclusively revealed to Life & Style in March. “They’re just like two kids.”

Robert assured, “That’s all it is to it. Nothing more, nothing less. People want to read into whatever they want to read into, and we can’t stop that. But the reality is they’re friends.”

On April 14, Hannah confessed she’s single when she shared where she used to think she would be by age 25.

“[I’d be] possibly thinking about kids, like trying to get pregnant right now, probably,” the Dancing With the Stars alum said on Instagram Live at the time. “Which like, a lot of my friends have babies and they are the best moms, but I couldn’t imagine. I’m not ready for that just yet. I mean, I could be. If something happened, absolutely, I could be. But I’m still trying to figure out my life and how it’s changed. And also, you have to have a significant other for that, and I don’t.”

We’ll have to see if that changes soon!