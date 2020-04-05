He’s not having it. Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron had no problem clapping back at trolls who took to his Instagram to hate on his friendship with former starlet Hannah Brown on April 4. It all started when the Florida native, 27, shared a series of photos of himself and friends like Matt James and the Alabama babe on a boat weeks prior amid social distancing measures in the sunshine state.

“Same city, same friends if you’re looking for me,” he captioned the post. “Reminiscing of better days on the boat.” Considering the Dancing With the Stars winner packed up and left the quarantine crew to “ride it out” with her family, fans and followers had a lot to say in the comments section.

Instagram

“Move on people … Hannah will choose the perfect guy for her one day, it’s not Tyler,” one user wrote, according to screenshots from @everythingtylercameron on Instagram. “And the crew is boring without her. Her and Ryan [Cameron] and Matt were the best.” Needless to say, the model didn’t like that very much. “How many cats do you have?” he jabbed back at the fan.

Another follower chimed in — and refused to go light on the shade. “Tyler probably won’t read this, but I’m sorry, you definitely have [two] personalities,” they wrote. “The dear sweet one on The Bachelor and the one who is acting like a total jerk. Hannah probably couldn’t get away from you fast enough.” Tyler went in and reused his first retort. “Looks like we got another cat lady on our hands,” he said.

Hannah, 25, and Matt, 28, were among several of Tyler’s friends who stayed together in his hometown of Jupiter, Florida to quarantine together since March 14. Since the brunette beauty left on March 30, Tyler has actually spoken out about his connection with her.

“The tea is we are friends. She’s a good friend,” the influencer told several fans on a Zoom chat captured on TikTok on April 2. It seems as though their connection hasn’t turned romantic quite yet, but maybe they’ll keep up with each other while quarantining separately — you never know what might happen when things go back to normal.