LOL! Hannah Brown’s brother, Patrick, joked that The Bachelorette went “really good” for his sister while chatting with her ex Tyler Cameron during an Instagram Live with his pal Matt James on April 16.

Tyler, 27, asked Patrick, 23, if he’d ever go on the reality dating show after noting that fans were “requesting” that he give it a go. The younger sib of the 25-year-old gave a hard “no” before poking fun at Hannah’s experience. “I look to Hannah … It obviously turned out really good,” he said. His protective sister also turned down the idea of Patrick appearing in the franchise.

Patrick Brown Instagram/Shutterstock

That wasn’t the only hilarious moment during their conversation. Patrick eventually turned the phone over to Hannah who chatted with Tyler and Matt about their video game plans. “We’re actually moving on to our next talent,” the male model quipped about going Live with someone else.

“That’s fine, I’m tired of talking to y’all anyway,” Hannah snapped back with a giggle. “Damn! Here comes the beehive,” her ex responded as he and the future Bachelorette contestant started making buzzing noises.

However, Hannah got the last laugh when she brought up Tyler’s, er, flatulence. “I’m the gassy one,” the reality stud acknowledged after the former beauty queen said he was the “stinky” one. “I had no oxygen!” the Alabama native hilariously recounted about when she was staying at Tyler’s home.

ABC/Mark Bourdillon

The reality babe was quarantined amid the coronavirus pandemic with Tyler, Matt and some of their other pals in Florida for more than two weeks before driving to her parents’ house in Alabama. Although, fans were keeping their fingers crossed that the former flames would get back together, Hannah’s dad, Robert Brown, exclusively dished to Life & Style that they’re “just friends.”

“I don’t know if I’d officially say they were back together … They’re just like two kids,” Robert explained. “That’s all it is to it. Nothing more, nothing less. People want to read into whatever they want to read into, and we can’t stop that. But the reality is they’re friends.”

Hannah also confirmed she was single and not ready to have kids during an Instagram Live on April 14. “A lot of my friends have babies and they are the best moms, but I couldn’t imagine,” she admitted. “I’m not ready for that just yet. I mean, I could be. If something happened, absolutely, I could be. But I’m still trying to figure out my life and how it’s changed … And also, you have to have a significant other for that, and I don’t.”

Either way, we can’t get enough of Tyler and Hannah’s silly friendship.