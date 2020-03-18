Staying positive. Hannah Brown’s younger brother, Patrick Brown, is “doing well” following his scary overdose, the Bachelorette star’s father, Robert Brown, tells Life & Style exclusively. Robert says his son has been making great strides in his recovery.

“He’s had a whole life change,” Robert tells Life & Style on Wednesday, March 18, one day after Patrick spoke out about his eye-opening experience in a statement on Instagram.

The ABC alum’s sibling overdosed on March 1, and spent two days on a ventilator before doctors started noticing improvements. Patrick said the ordeal gave him a new appreciation for life because “tomorrow isn’t promised.”

Courtesy of Patrick Brown/Instagram

“I have been very hesitant to post this because of my pride and ego, but God has been weighing on my heart lately to share,” he wrote on March 17. “I am so grateful to be here.”

Patrick has been focusing on his health and well-being at Soba Recovery, a rehabilitation center in Bexar County, Texas. In the aftermath of the incident, he’s determined to become the best version of himself.

“[Rather] than being mad at myself for this, I am thankful this happened. I have grown so much closer to God, healing my heart, and finding out who has my best interest at heart,” he added in his heartfelt message. “This is my second chance and I intend to make the best out of it and can’t wait to share where my testimony goes from here!” Patrick even thanked fans for their supportive responses.

Courtesy of Patrick Brown/Instagram

While sharing an update about his son exclusively with Life & Style, Robert also discussed the speculation that his daughter is back together with her ex Tyler Cameron.

The Alabama native said Hannah, 25, and Tyler, 27, are “just friends,” despite the speculation they are dating again. “I don’t know if I’d officially say they were back together … They’re just like two kids.”

“That’s all it is to it. Nothing more, nothing less,” he told Life & Style. “People want to read into whatever they want to read into, and we can’t stop that. But the reality is they’re friends.”

Reporting by Diana Cooper