The drama continues! Bachelor contestant Madison Prewett “liked” a bunch of shady tweets about ex Peter Weber after he publicly called her out following her tell-all interview with Kaitlyn Bristowe on April 21.

The 24-year-old gave a thumbs up to multiple tweets that supported her. “I’m team [Madison Prewett] any day,” one user wrote with a hundred points emoji. Another person noted that the starlet “doesn’t need to explain herself.” She also “liked” someone calling her a “true gem.”

ABC/John Fleenor

During her appearance on Kaitlyn’s “Off the Vine” podcast, the Bachelor Nation babe opened up about her relationship with the pilot, 28, and her reaction to finding out he was quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic with fellow contestant Kelley Flanagan.

Madi said she and the tax attorney, 27, were “best friends” during and after season 24, which made Kelley’s reunion with Peter surprising. The Alabama native also alleged that the former leading man wanted to get back together with her days before reuniting with Kelley in Chicago on March 25.

ABC/Francisco Roman

“He was, like, calling me and texting me being like, ‘I miss you, let’s get back together,’” Madi claimed during the interview. “You were telling me how much you loved me and wanted to get back together and now you’re with the one person that was my best friend,” Madi added. “It just feels a little hurtful.”

The former college athlete also claimed she confronted the stud about his relationship with Kelley before they called it quits for good. “I actually asked Peter about some of the things that I had kind of been hearing — rumors about him and Kelley — while we were still trying to figure our thing out,” Madi dished. “Just that there had been, like, hangouts and meetups and conversations that had been going on while he was still with Hannah Ann [Sluss] and while he was still trying to figure things out with me … I think it’s very interesting because his answers and her answers very much contradict the current situation that’s happening right now. But, you know, it is what it is.”

Surprisingly, Peter called out his ex on Instagram over her comments. “You’d think you’d have a little more respect for this situation given we both know there’s more to the story,” the California resident wrote on Bachelor Nation Scoop’s post and tagged Madi.

The former contestant on Hannah Brown’s season has been staying in Kelley’s apartment with fellow franchise alum Dustin Kendrick for almost a month. He said during the April 7 episode of Nick Viall’s “The Viall Files” podcast that they are not exclusively dating, but he hopes it goes in that direction.

“Could I see that in the future? Yeah, of course. I’d be extremely lucky and very happy if that happened,” he gushed. “Of anyone, I’m the last person that needs to rush into any kind of relationship. I just had an engagement that didn’t work out. I just was trying to pursue things with another woman that didn’t work out. That’s why right now, I’m just taking it really, really slow.”

The drama never sleeps in Bachelor Nation.