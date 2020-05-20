Hot take. Bachelor Peter Weber “believes” the reality dating show works to find love but doesn’t think it was right for the “type of relationship” he has with girlfriend Kelley Flanagan. The season 24 star dished details about how he got together with the former contestant in a Cameo birthday message for a 16-year-old fan.

“You guys want some inside scoop here on why I ultimately picked Kelley? All right, here’s what I can do,” the 28-year-old began in the video shout-out. “To be completely honest, I think just the nature of the show definitely works, and I’ve said that since day one. I still believe it works.”

However, the pilot noted it “wasn’t the most organic type of situation” for him and the lawyer, 28, meaning the environment wasn’t right for them to connect in the same way they did off-camera. “And, that’s OK, that’s totally OK because each relationship is different,” added Peter.

The Bachelor Nation stud and Kelley had one of the bumpiest love stories in franchise history. The Chicago native made it to the top five before being eliminated, and Peter went on to get engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss during the finale. He quickly broke things off with the model, 24, because he still had feelings for runner-up Madison Prewett.

He and Madi, 24, briefly rekindled their romance after filming but announced their “mutual” breakup three days following After the Final Rose on March 13. Peter was spotted with Kelley in the Windy City on March 25. They took things slow for about a month before revealing they were officially back together on Instagram at the end of April.

The reality duo made some of Bachelor Nation’s heads spin, but the leading man followed some sage advice from his family. “No matter what happens, let the waters run,” Peter explained in the Cameo clip after saying the phrase in Spanish, which he previously shared with Hannah Brown on The Bachelorette. “What’s meant for you [and] what’s yours will always be yours, and nothing can ever change that.”

Although they’re a new couple, Peter is optimistic about what’s to come with the brunette beauty. “So, obviously, we’ll see what the future holds for Kelley and I [sic], but I think it’s a beautiful story, definitely a beautiful love story of what’s yours is yours and it will always come back to you, no matter what,” he gushed.

Good luck, you two!