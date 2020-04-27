Dropping hints? Bachelor contestant Kelley Flanagan “liked” a tweet about dating ex Peter Weber. The season 24 stars are currently quarantining at the lawyer’s home in Chicago amid the coronavirus pandemic. Peter previously said they were taking things “slow,” but it looks like Kelley may be ready to move things along.

“Wait, are Kelley and Peter dating? Who are Kelley and Peter?” a curious fan asked on Twitter on April 24. Another user retweeted the post and added, “The best thing to come out of the Bachelor franchise that’s who.” The 28-year-old “liked” both tweets about her rekindled romance with the leading man, 28.

Kelley Flanagan Instagram

Although things with the exes seem back on, Peter dished that they aren’t an exclusive couple … yet. “Are we dating? No,” he said about Kelley during the April 7 episode of Nick Viall’s “The Viall Files” podcast. “Do I love spending time with her? Absolutely. We’re not dating. Could I see that in the future? Yeah, of course. I’d be extremely lucky and very happy if that happened.”

ABC/Francisco Roman

Peter got engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss during the finale of season 24. He broke things off with the 24-year-old shortly after because he still had feelings for runner-up Madison Prewett. He and Madi, 24, briefly rekindled things after filming but announced they “mutually” parted ways for good on March 13, three days following After the Final Rose.

With all that drama, Peter acknowledged that he was ready to take things at a slower pace. “Of anyone, I’m the last person that needs to rush into any kind of relationship,” he explained. “I just had an engagement that didn’t work out. I just was trying to pursue things with another woman that didn’t work out. That’s why right now, I’m just taking it really, really slow.”

As for where Kelley’s head is at, she exclusively told Life & Style in March she believed the reality show affected his judgment. “I think that this whole process maybe got to him a little bit,” she said. “He should just focus on himself and do his own thing.”

It looks like Kelley was quick to forgive Peter — and has even joked about their time on the show together. Time will tell what the future holds!