Are Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan throwing shade at haters? Maybe! The couple took to TikTok on Friday, May 1, to share a video jamming out to Akon‘s “Don’t Matter” and decided to sing one particular lyric in the song, which can be very telling of how others view their relationship.

“Nobody wants to see us together, but it don’t matter, no,” the Bachelor alum, 28, and the former contestant, also 28, sang. “‘Cause I got you.”

Courtesy of Peter Weber/TikTok

There has been speculation that the duo were an item since March. However, it was finally confirmed on Tuesday, April 28. “Peter and Kelley are fully dating, but they aren’t admitting it to people,” a source told Us Weekly. “She has been much more careful and has been staying in her house ever since her incident with Peter while walking on the Riverwalk in Chicago and doesn’t want to be criticized all over the internet.”

It wasn’t long ago that the pilot admitted he was taking a different approach with Kelly than he had with his previous romances. “Of anyone, I’m the last person that needs to rush into any kind of relationship,” he told Nick Viall on the April 7 episode of “The Viall Files” podcast. “I just had an engagement that didn’t work out. I just was trying to pursue things with another woman that didn’t work out. That’s why right now, I’m just taking it really, really slow.”

He also revealed where the pair stood at the time. “Do I love spending time with her? Absolutely. We’re not dating. Could I see that in the future? Yeah, of course. I’d be extremely lucky and very happy if that happened.” Thankfully, luck was on his side.

Prior to Kelley, Peter was engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss. However, before the series came to an end, he broke things off with her to be with Madison Prewett, and that came to an abrupt end, too.

Now, not only is Peter crazy about Kelley but so are his parents. Once After the Final Rose special aired, the tax attorney gushed about her time on the show on an Instagram post. “That’s a wrap! What a great experience and will always be grateful for the opportunity to join season 24!” she wrote. Peter’s mom, Barbara, had the sweetest reply. “We need to do lunch and go shopping for the day,” she commented.

We love to see it!