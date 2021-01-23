On to better things! Bachelor alum Hannah Ann Sluss‘ sister, Haley Sluss, shaded Hannah’s ex-fiancé, Bachelor star Peter Weber, during an Instagram Q&A on Friday, January 22.

The ABC personality’s sibling did a true or false session on her social media, during which one fan wrote in, “[Your sister] is better off without her ex-fiancé.” Haley, 18, responded in all capitals, “TRUE.”

Instagram

It’s no surprise Hannah’s sister would be protective over her following her messy split from the 29-year-old pilot. The 24-year-old was given Peter’s final rose during the final episode of season 24, which aired in March 2020. The leading man was also interested in Madison Prewett, the runner up, but she abruptly ended their relationship before the finale.

Because of that connection, Peter ended his engagement to Hannah in order to pursue Madison, one month after proposing on national television. “I’ve been honest with you about everything. I never intended to give my heart to two people,” he told Hannah on camera. “The pain that comes with that, I’ve just been battling that. Even when I don’t deserve it, you never let me. You’ve always stood by me.”

Peter and Madison were excited to explore their relationship during the After the Final Rose special, but the pair ended up parting ways just three days later. The Bachelor went on to date contestant Kelley Flanagan, but the couple split in December 2020 after nine months together.

As for Hannah, she revealed she was still single on Bachelor Nation star Nick Viall‘s “The Viall Files” podcast in March 2020.

“I actually haven’t been out on a legit date yet because all of this was right before [After the Final Rose]. I was just going out with friends, couldn’t date anyone, obviously, [because] I still could’ve been engaged,” she explained at the time. “Now, I’m definitely getting to know some people; there’s one person, in particular, I’m excited to go on a date with after [the coronavirus pandemic].”

She and Nick, 40, sparked romance rumors in August 2020 — but the Bachelorette alum exclusively told Life & Style there was no truth to the speculations. “I’ve gotten to know Hannah Ann. I consider her definitely a friend,” Nick said at the time. “She seems like a very nice person but again, just absolutely [see her as] a friend. I don’t suspect that would ever change.”