Unlikely friends? Bachelor contestants Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett showed love to each other after both of them split from Peter Weber. Despite potential awkwardness, they seem all good, according to their social media behavior.



“I love this,” Madi, 23, commented on Hannah Ann’s Instagram photo teasing her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “XOXO,” the Knoxville native, also 23, responded with a kissing emoji.

Hannah Ann returned the favor and gushed that Madi is a “cutie” on a recent Instagram photo that showed her smiling in a jean jacket. Madi commented back with a slew of kissing emojis.

Hannah Ann got engaged to the pilot during the show’s finale in Australia. However, they broke up a month later because he still had residual feelings for Madi. The Alabama babe and reality stud said on After the Final Rose that they wanted to explore their relationship, but they went their separate ways for good three days later.

It’s great to see these ladies burying the hatchet after their experiences with Peter, 28. The pilot’s mom exclusively called out Madi to Life & Style for not apologizing publicly to Hannah Ann after the rocky split.

“She never ever mentioned how sorry she was to Hannah Ann for what had happened,” Barb explained about the situation. “I just found that to be very telling that she never even apologized to Hannah Ann. You know, Hannah Ann was hurt, of course, but she never even apologized to her.”

Whether Madi did or didn’t say sorry behind closed doors is up for debate, but both contestants seem to be ready to move on. “Flyin’ solo,” Hannah Ann wrote on Instagram to caption a photo of her dressed like a pilot. “No turbulence accepted. PERIOD.”

Hannah Ann received a lot of applause from Bachelor Nation for standing up to Peter, and Chris Harrison exclusively teased to Life & Style that there’s a possibility she “comes back as the Bachelorette.”

“There’s no such thing as a door closing. Ask Nick Viall, ask Arie [Luyendyk Jr.], ask Clare [Crawley],” the ABC host explained. “The beautiful thing about our franchise now is back in the day, she may have missed that opportunity.”

Chris added that no matter what happens, Hannah Ann has bright things on the horizon. “So now, all she’s going to get is another year older, another year wiser and maybe she finds love on Paradise,” he added.

We can’t wait to see what’s next!