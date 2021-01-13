Sad breakup! Former Bachelor star Peter Weber “got scared” during his relationship with ex-girlfriend Kelley Flanagan before their split, an insider exclusively tells Life & Style. “[He] decided it would be better if they were apart.”

The season 24 leading man, 29, revealed his split from the 28-year-old Chicago native on December 31, mere weeks before they were planning to move to New York City together.

Courtesy Peter Weber/Instagram

“He’s a pilot, he’s used to being in so many different places jumping from spot to spot, and that’s kind of how his relationships go, too,” notes the insider.

Peter and Kelley had a whirlwind romance after she was eliminated from his season before hometown dates. The pilot got engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss during the finale in Australia. He and the model, 24, split shortly after because he still had feelings for runner-up Madison Prewett. He and Madi, 24, appeared together on After the Final Rose in March 2020 and said they were exploring their relationship. However, they announced their “mutual” breakup three days later.

Later that month, Peter was spotted in Kelley’s hometown of Chicago, and they began quarantining together. At the end of April, they went Instagram official as a couple.

“It was just really fast and that should have been a red flag for Kelley, but she was blinded by her feelings for him,” continues the insider. “Her friends thought it was a bit odd that he couldn’t make up his mind with two other girls and then rushed right into the relationship with Kelley.”

The Bachelor Nation star and attorney have not divulged specific details about the reason behind their abrupt split. Kelley said she and Peter “are in two different stages of [their] lives and saw [their] future paths differently” while opening up about their breakup via Instagram on January 3.

However, the insider says that’s “not” necessarily the whole truth. “They were very seriously dating and both wanted serious relationships, but Peter is all over the place,” the source says. The exes are simply “trying really hard to be cordial” amid their uncoupling.

Peter was the first one to publicly speak on their romance after calling it quits. “While our relationship was filled with countless beautiful memories, our relationship simply didn’t work out in the end,” the former Bachelorette contestant wrote via Instagram. “Kelley is someone I will always have a special love for. Someone I have learned more from than she will ever understand. Someone I am so thankful came into my life and someone who I will always wish all of life’s greatest blessings on. These moments in life always hurt, but in my opinion that shows you it was worth the time you spent together.”

Kelley announced on January 11 she decided to go through with the move to NYC but will be “searching for a roommate.” Peter made his move to the Big Apple on January 12.

Time will tell what the future holds!