Happily ever after! Peter Weber’s mom, Barbara, says her son and girlfriend Kelley Flanagan are “madly in love with each other” following his tumultuous season on The Bachelor.

“They’re very compatible. The most important [thing] I think in any relationship is to really have fun with each other — and they definitely do have fun with each other!” the reality mom exclusively tells Life & Style.

Courtesy Barbara Weber

Peter, 28, and Kelley’s newfound love was “gradual” this time around, Barb notes. The gorgeous pair had “real time” to get to know each other on a deeper level versus the five weeks they had together on the reality dating show.

The Bachelor Nation duo announced they were officially dating at the end of April, and the tax attorney, 28, and pilot fit right in with each other’s families.

“It’s nice because she reminds me very much [of] Peter,” Barb explains. “They’re so compatible. Peter got to meet [Kelley’s] mom — the whole family — and it’s great because I come from Cuba and her mom comes from Greece, and we are so much alike! We’ve raised our kids the same way, very warm and the closeness of family is really important to us. Her family and mine are just basically the same in that respect.”

Kelley finished in the top five contestants during season 24 and was eliminated before hometown dates. Peter got engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss during the finale in Australia, but they split shortly after because he still had feelings for runner-up Madison Prewett. He and Madi explored their romance following their appearance on After the Final Rose in March 2020 but went their separate ways for good a few days later.

After reconnecting with Kelley later that month, Peter went to visit the lawyer in her hometown of Chicago. They quarantined together amid the coronavirus pandemic as friends along with Bachelorette alum Dustin Kendrick for about a month before taking things to the next level.

The contestant from Hannah Brown’s season recently dished on telling Kelley he loved her for the first time with a “little gumball machine ring” so she would always “remember” the special day.

“It’s a tiny little ring but so much full of love,” Barb expresses about the momento. “It’s a tiny ring that’s full of love, but it’s so big. Like, to me, I see it, and it’s huge because it’s so full of love!”

We can’t wait to see what’s next for the happy couple.

Reporting by Diana Cooper