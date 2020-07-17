One day soon — we hope! Bachelor alum Peter Weber‘s mom, Barbara Weber, exclusively reveals to Life & Style there’s “no rush” for her son when it comes to proposing to his girlfriend, contestant Kelly Flanagan.

“They’re going to do this day by day,” the proud mama explained. “Now, basically, it’s just enjoying each other’s company and getting to know each other more. When the day comes, I’ll let you know!”

The reality TV matriarch, 62, went as far as to say the Bachelor Nation couple are “madly in love with each other” at this point in their relationship. “They’re very compatible and the most important [thing], I think, in any relationship is to really have fun with each other and they definitely do have fun with each other.”

Barbara even revealed she has “never seen [her] son like this before, ever” in a romance. “To me, that’s just the greatest gift — to see him so involved and so in love and so happy,” she gushed. “He’s just over the moon and he always tells me that she’s the best thing that’s ever happened to him.”

Courtesy Kelley Flanagan/Instagram

Peter, 28, and Kelley’s love story started before their time on The Bachelor began. The Chicago native, also 28, met the pilot in a hotel lobby randomly while they were both in California for events. Kelley ended up making it all the way to the top five on season 24 of the hit dating series before being sent home.

The aviator got engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss during the finale episode — but before the After the Final Rose episode, he split from Hannah, 24, to be with fellow contestant Madison Prewett. They split shortly following the ATFR special.

A week after the breakup, Peter and Kelley were spotted hanging out in Chicago together on March 25. An eyewitness exclusively told Life & Style the pair was “pretty close” while spending time with Bachelorette alum Dustin Kendrick. From there, they started self-isolating together in the Windy City, along with Dustin, 31.

The pair made their relationship Instagram official on May 2. “You caught me. Let the adventure begin,” Peter captioned a photo of the twosome kissing in the cockpit of a plane.

As for what they’re up to lately amid the coronavirus pandemic, Barbara confirmed the happy couple is quarantining with their family in Westlake Village, California — and they are planning a big move to New York City in the fall. We can’t wait to see their new digs when they move in together!

Reporting by Diana Cooper