In with the family! Bachelor star Kelley Flanagan revealed her mom, Connie, adores her boyfriend, Peter Weber, despite the drama following season 24.

Kelley shared two throwback photos with her mom from her law school graduation on May 10 in honor of Mother’s Day. After a fan asked what Connie’s “opinion” of Peter is, the 27-year-old gushed, “She loves him!” with a red heart emoji. It looks like the families will be getting even closer over time because the leading man’s mom, Barbara Weber, added in the comments that she “can’t wait” to meet Connie.

Peter, 28, admitted he “finally got it right” with Kelley on May 1, but the road to get there was filled with ups and downs. The Chicago native finished in the top five contestants of season 24. The pilot went on to get engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss during the finale. He broke things off shortly after because he still had feelings for runner-up Madison Prewett. Peter and Madi briefly rekindled their romance after filming but announced they “mutually” went their separate ways for good on March 13 — just a few days following their appearance on After the Final Rose together. Less than three weeks later, Peter revealed he was hunkering down with Kelley at her apartment amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Courtesy Dustin Kendrick/Instagram

Madison, 24, slammed her ex’s relationship with Kelley during an appearance on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s “Off the Vine” podcast on April 21. The Bachelor Nation babe even claimed Peter tried to get back together with her just days before he was spotted in Chicago with the tax attorney on March 25. “He was, like, calling me and texting me being like, ‘I miss you, let’s get back together,’” the Alabama native alleged during the bombshell interview. “You were telling me how much you loved me and wanted to get back together and now you’re with the one person that was my best friend. It just feels a little hurtful.”

However, Peter didn’t sit back and take the shade. “You’d think you’d have a little more respect for this situation given we both know there’s more to the story,” he wrote on Bachelor Nation Scoop’s Instagram in response to Madi’s claims.

The newly minted couple is relatively unbothered by the backlash to their romance. On May 1, Peter and Kelley shared a video of themselves singing Akon’s “Don’t Matter” and belted out one particular line. “Nobody wants to see us together, but it don’t matter, no,” the duo sang. “‘Cause I got you.”

Enough said!