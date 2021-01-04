Did Peter Weber cheat on Kelley Flanagan? Rumors swirled after the Bachelor Nation couple announced their split in December, but it seems infidelity was not the reason for their breakup.

“He would never cheat,” a source told Us Weekly on Monday, January 4, about the pilot, 29, while noting he was “the one who ended it.” However, Kelley, 28, “could see it coming” and wasn’t “blindsided” by his decision.

“It was a tough break up. Both sides are really affected, which is why Kelley took some time to put out the statement. They’re both sad and trying to heal,” added the insider.



Season 24’s leading man first broke the news of their uncoupling after eight months of dating on December 31. “Love is a funny thing. It can make you feel on top of the world and it can make you feel a pain you wish didn’t exist. I’m here to share that Kelley and I have decided to go our separate ways. While our relationship was filled with countless beautiful memories, our relationship simply didn’t work out in the end,” the Delta pilot explained via Instagram about his breakup from Kelley who he “will always have a special love for.”

“Someone I have learned more from than she will ever understand,” he continued. “Someone I am so thankful came into my life and someone who I will always wish all of life’s greatest blessings on. These moments in life always hurt, but in my opinion, that shows you it was worth the time you spent together.”

Kelley broke her silence about their split on January 3. “Peter and I had some unbelievable times together, and they will definitely be missed,” the Chicago native wrote via Instagram. “Unfortunately, him and I are in two different stages of our lives and saw our future paths differently. I wish Peter the absolute best and want to thank everyone for your continued support as I move on to my next chapter.”

The Bachelor Nation couple was planning to move to New York City after the holidays and even had an apartment they asked fans for help decorating. The lawyer said she’s “still hoping to make it to New York one of these days” but is focused on her “happiness.”

Peter and Kelley went Instagram official as a couple in April after quarantining for a month together in Chicago. The attorney previously competed as a contestant during season 24 but was eliminated before hometown dates.

Peter got engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss during the Bachelor finale but broke things off shortly after because he still had feelings for runner-up Madison Prewett. He and Madi said they planned to explore their relationship further during an appearance on After the Final Rose in March but revealed three days later they walked away from their romance for good.

It looks like he’s back on the market again.