They Adore Each Other

When it comes down to it, the fun-loving pair simply enjoy being together.

“They’re just talking all day and it’s really kind of cool to see them,” Barb explains. “Funny little things that you wouldn’t even think of, they make it so cute! They’re adorable together and it makes me so happy. Gosh, because when your child is happy, the mom is like a million times happier! I’m so happy to see them … that they really understand each other and they’re very into each other.”