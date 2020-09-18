Just a regular couple! Bachelor contestant Kelley Flanagan acknowledged she and boyfriend Peter Weber “argue,” despite their relationship looking perfect on social media.

“Of course! We are only human!” the lawyer, 28, responded to a fan who asked if the reality couple fights during an Instagram Q&A on Wednesday, September 16.

Courtesy Kelley Flanagan/Instagram

Kelley admitted she “probably” starts more arguments than the pilot, 29. “I’m a hard/honest critic but only trying to make my friends/family/boyfriend a better person as I expect them to do for me,” she explained.

That being said, there’s no love lost between the Bachelor Nation stars. “Honestly, we get along 99 [percent] of the time and just love hanging with each other!” she noted about their romance.

It sounds like these two have left the past behind them, despite their bumpy beginning. Kelley made it to the top five of Peter’s season but was sent home during a group date with Victoria Fuller and Hannah Ann Sluss, who the leading man got engaged to during the finale.



The California native broke things off with Hannah Ann, 24, two months after getting down on one knee because he still had feelings for runner-up Madison Prewett. He and Madi, 24, announced they ended things for good three days following their reunion on After the Final Rose on March 10. Later that month, Peter shocked fans when he started quarantining with Kelley in her hometown of Chicago amid the coronavirus. They became an Instagram-official couple in April and have been attached at the hip ever since.

“Why didn’t Peter pick you the first time? We all knew it was fate,” another follower asked Kelley during the Q&A. “Peter was told/thought I didn’t like him and was only there to have ‘fun,’” the Illinois native responded to the question with a face with a monocle emoji.

Courtesy Kelley Flanagan/Instagram

Luckily, they were able to find their way back together. Peter’s mom, Barbara Weber, exclusively told Life & Style the gorgeous couple is “madly in love.”

“They’re very compatible. The most important [thing] I think in any relationship is to really have fun with each other — and they definitely do have fun with each other!” the reality mom gushed in July.

Peter and Kelley are in it for the long haul!