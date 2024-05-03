Daisy Kent gave an update on her new relationship with Thor Herbst following their PDA-filled weekend at Stagecoach. The Bachelor alum didn’t mention her beau by name in the Wednesday, May 1, interview, but did confirm that her new man is somebody she reconnected with from her past.

“[It was] kind of like we’ve re-met,” Daisy, 25, said on the “Better Tomorrow With Hannah Brown” podcast. “We’re way different than how we used to be.”

Daisy first confirmed in April that she was “dating” following The Bachelor finale. She also revealed that she had gone on “multiple dates with the same person,” but kept her mystery man’s identity a secret. On Monday, April 29, Us Weekly confirmed that Daisy was seeing Thor. The couple met at San Diego State University and reportedly reconnected after she appeared on The Bachelor.

“He reached out to her first and it’s been going really well,” Us Weekly’s source said.

Before she embarked on this new relationship, Daisy was offered the lead for season 21 of The Bachelorette. However, she announced at the live finale of The Bachelor on March 25 that she was turning the offer down.

During her April 11 interview on the “Almost Famous” podcast, Daisy insisted that she made her decision before she started dating Thor. “I can actually say 100 percent that I made [that choice] on my own before I ever wanted to think about [dating] anyone else,” she shared. “Because I knew I was at this point in my life where I kind of had to be selfish and make a decision for me and what was going to be best for me. So I can say that decision definitely had nothing to do with my dating life right now.”

Daisy filmed The Bachelor in the fall of 2023. She was the runner-up on the show after Joey Graziadei proposed to Kelsey Anderson instead of her. Viewers praised Daisy for how maturely she handled the breakup.

The Minnesota native started feeling like something was “off” in her relationship with Joey, 28, during their final date. She approached Kelsey, 25, to ask if she was also having doubts and Kelsey confirmed that she wasn’t. She admitted that she felt like Joey gave her the “validation” she needed, and Daisy did not feel the same.

Still, she attended the final rose ceremony and respectfully ended things with Joey before he broke up with her. “I do love you, but the thing is, you’re not going to choose me,” she told him. “The last couple days I realized that you’re not my person and I know that you know that. And as much as that hurts, I know you said you want the best for me, so I’m gonna do what’s best for me and I’m gonna go.”