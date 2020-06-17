Not having it! Kelley Flanagan slammed Chris Harrison for asking what she believed were unnecessary questions to Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett during The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever, which aired on Monday, June 15.

“Why are these disrespectful questions still be asked?” Kelley, who is dating Peter Weber, wrote on her Instagram Story. “The past is the past, let’s let everyone move on in peace.”

During the episode, Chris asked Hannah and Madison if either of them would consider dating Peter again if he were to come “crawling back” to them. “What kind of question is that, Chris Harrison?” Hannah responded. “I think we already know the answer to that one!”

Shutterstock (2), ABC; Joey Andrew/startraksphoto.com

Both Hannah and Madison had failed relationships with the former bachelor. During his season, the pilot proposed to Hannah, who was the remaining and final contestant after Madison abruptly ended things with him. Hannah then called off the engagement after Peter admitted he didn’t feel as strongly about her as he had liked. Then, Madison came back into the picture once the TV show host informed her Peter was single again.

“I fell in love with him and those feelings didn’t go away,” Madison revealed at the time. “If we had a second chance at this, I’d take it in a heartbeat.”

On the After the Final Rose special, the pair were still together. However, since then, they’ve parted ways. Now, Peter is in a relationship with Kelley, who he confirmed he was dating in May after going Instagram official.

Courtesy Kelley Flanagan/Instagram

Fortunately, there seems to be no bad blood between Madison and the couple. “Kelley and I were really close on the show and obviously I loved Peter and I’m happy he’s found a person that he feels he can be the best version of himself with, and his family loves and supports,” Madison told Chris during The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever interview.

As for Hannah, she’s keeping her head up high. “I stand by everything that I said. That was my piece,” she told Chris, referring to when she infamously called Peter out during AFR. “And walking off that stage, I never looked back. And I’m not going to let an unfortunate situation knock me down.”