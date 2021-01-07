The Most ~Dramatic~ Transformation Yet! Chris Harrison Has Been Hosting ‘The Bachelor’ for 20 Years

Imagine if Chris Harrison wasn’t the host of The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise. Bachelor Nation just wouldn’t be the same.

The 49-year-old was hired by ABC in 2001 to host the fan-favorite dating show. Now, 20 years later, he is still helping hopeful singles find their other half.

“I couldn’t be more grateful,” Chris previously told Life & Style about his time on the series. “It’s absolutely changed my life.” He also gushed that it’s “pretty remarkable” he’s had the same job for two decades.

“It’s given me the ability to do what I love to do,” the host explained. “I’ve always been in television, I’ve always hosted television — even back to my sportscasting days. I’m a firm believer if you do what you love, you’ll never work a day in your life. And that’s, you know, that’s hopefully going to be the case.”

Overall, Chris says he’s learned the most about his life and “getting older” from his time on the franchise. “The experience of being a dad, having two teenage kids, a boy and a girl . . . and on top of that, 18 years of therapy as host of The Bachelor — that’s a lot!” You’re telling us!

When the ABC personality isn’t filming for the show, he’s focused on spending time with friends and family. His two kids, daughter Taylor and son Joshua, are growing up quickly, and his son left for college in August 2020. He’s also dating entertainment reporter Lauren Zima, and the two seem head over heels in love. They made their red carpet debut during the 2019 SAG Awards and have been inseparable ever since.

On top of that, Chris says “there’s a lot of golf in my life” and he likes to “get out with my boys.” When he can escape the Bachelor mansion, he likes to “spend as much time with my kids and as much time with my friends as I possibly can.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see how much Chris has changed over the years. Get ready, because this could be the most ~dramatic~ transformation of all time.