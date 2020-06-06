The most eligible bachelor has been Chris Harrison this whole time. The Bachelor Nation host has seemingly found love with his gorgeous girlfriend, Lauren Zima, but you may be surprised who else the reality show icon has dated.

The ABC personality has stayed mum about the possibility of getting remarried — he teased it would be “between [him] and whoever might possibly be the person” during an exclusive interview with Life & Style in February. He and the Roses and Rosé host made their red carpet debut during the 2019 SAG Awards and seem completely smitten with each other.

On the reality dating show, the romance is turned all the way up with exotic dates, crazy adventures and luxurious filming locations. However, Chris noted he likes to keep his real life low-key. “When I get away from the show, I like to be pretty quiet and shut it down as much as I possibly can because it’s a pretty rare circumstance in my life,” he added.

The Bachelor has shown great examples of how (and how not) to navigate relationships, but Chis has learned a lot about love through his own life. “I think, overall, I would say the experience of my life, getting older. The experience of being a dad, having two teenage kids — a boy and a girl,” the Texas native responded when asked about relationship tips he’s learned from the show. He joked he’s also received “intensive training” as a therapist for the past 18 years while guiding Bachelors, Bachelorettes and contestants throughout the show’s run.

His relationship with Lauren seems extremely solid, and the former sports reporter said social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic strengthened their bond. “I think it’s helped bring us closer together,” the Bachelorette host told People in April. “I think it’s helped us love each other more, respect and I think, appreciate the little things in each other a lot more because there is no getting away or just running away from this. We’re stuck. We’re in.”

Although the host is on our TV screens a lot throughout the year, taking his romance with the reporter public was something that took some getting used to. “I am intensely private and don’t live out loud despite what I do for a living,” he explained. “Lauren is much more the type of person that lives out loud. So she is trying to teach me, and I’m trying to meet halfway in the middle.”

Keep scrolling to see the ultimate timeline of Bachelor host Chris Harrison’s dating history.