Living her best life! Bachelor alum AshLee Frazier has the most gorgeous husband and daughter after competing for Sean Lowe’s heart. The contestant finished in the top three of season 17, appeared on the first season of Bachelor in Paradise and even had a rumored fling with show host Chris Harrison. However, she found her happily ever after.

AshLee got engaged to her now-husband, Aaron Williams, in November 2016, and they walked down the aisle in March 2017. “After a 10-year friendship and 11 months of courtship, I am marrying my best friend,” she said at the time about their long history.

Courtesy Ashlee Frazier/Instagram

The Bachelor Nation babe and her hubby welcomed their daughter, Navy, in September 2018. Their family is growing again because the Houston native revealed she was four months pregnant in April 2020.

AshLee was previously married to her high school sweetheart Andrew Barbarow when she was just 17, but they split eighteen months later.

She definitely made a splash onscreen. AshLee caught Sean’s eye right away on season 17 and was one of the 11 women given a first impression rose on night one. However, she also found herself in the middle of a little drama with controversial contestant Tierra LiCausi. Things between the ladies came to a head after a confrontation in St. Croix led to Tierra to break down in tears. Sean walked in during the aftermath, and given her tumultuous season, decided to send the Las Vegas native home.

ABC/DAVID GRAY

Despite a few altercations with Tierra, AshLee had good memories from her season. “The girls were really calm; we didn’t have a bunch of drinking girls. We didn’t have a wild group,” she told Vulture in 2017. “I think the difference between my season and now is they know they need to be a character. The whole ‘I’m here for love’ thing has really drifted a little, I think, in my personal opinion.”

The influencer went on to appear on Paradise in 2014. She didn’t have any luck finding love, despite a brief flirtation with Graham Bunn.

In 2016, rumors began circulating the gorgeous contestant was romantically involved with the ABC show host after it appeared they went on a date to a basketball game. “If I can really say anything, we probably did crush on each other,” AshLee later dished on Reality Steve’s podcast about Chris. “Did it ever go anywhere? No.”

It looks like AshLee ended up exactly where she was supposed to be!