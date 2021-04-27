Happily ever after? Fans are convinced Chris Harrison and his girlfriend, Lauren Zima, secretly got married after The Bachelor host shared a romantic message on Instagram. “There’s no one I’d rather celebrate love with and I’ll be your plus one anytime,” the ABC personality captioned a black-and-white photo of the pair wearing traditional wedding attire on Tuesday, April 27.

Chris, 49, also included lyrics from Modern English’s “I Melt With You.” Of course, it didn’t take long for fans to start speculating and even sending their well-wishes. “Wait?! Did you two get married?!” one user commented. “Congratulations!! Beautiful couple!” added. “You got the final rose!” a third person chimed in, while a fourth echoed, “You both deserve the very best! Cheers to a happy marriage.”

After about an hour, Lauren, 33, broke the couple’s silence on wedding rumors. “Love you so much and appreciate all the ‘congrats’! This *bridesmaids* dress is really living above its potential,” she clarified.

Prior to Lauren’s comment, several members of Bachelor Nation reached out. “So … are you married or not?” Tanner Tolbert commented. “Congrats?!?” Nick Viall wrote, along with a red heart emoji. “Wait a minute … is there a massive congratulations in order?” Elyse Dehlbom inquired. “If you got married, I’m here for it and huge congratulations!!!! If not, I’m here for it too!! You two are a beautiful pair!” Trista Sutter gushed.

Courtesy of Chris Harrison/Instagram

In February, the father of two, who shares sons Joshua and Taylor with ex-wife Gwen Harrison, announced he would be taking a break from The Bachelor franchise following his controversial comments surrounding the Rachael Kirkconnell racism scandal. “He does understand that he handled the Rachael incident in the wrong way, and he agrees that stepping back for a while is a good idea,” a source previously told Life & Style.

Since then, Chris hasn’t been very active on social media. Moreover, Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will be hosting season 17 and season 18 of The Bachelorette. According to the insider, the reality TV star is “disappointed” and leaning on Lauren, “who’s been a godsend during this time.”