Spill the tea! Kelley Flanagan dished details about why she and Bachelor Peter Weber split during an appearance on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s “Off the Vine” podcast on Tuesday, March 16.

“There wasn’t something massive within the relationship, it was fun,” the lawyer, 29, recalled after being asked what caused their breakup. “It was great, but there [were] a lot of little things that I was like, ‘Dude this doesn’t make me feel right. This doesn’t make me feel good.’”

“On my end, there were just a lot of non-negotiables in the relationship,” Kelley admitted. She noted Peter said the issues were being “worked on or changed,” but she never saw a difference.

“Actions kind of speak louder than words, and it takes a long time to figure that out,” she added. “There’s a point in time when you kinda just have to accept that.”

An insider told Life & Style the pilot “got scared” during his relationship with Kelley before their split. “He’s a pilot, he’s used to being in so many different places jumping from spot to spot, and that’s kind of how his relationships go, too,” the insider said at the time.

The reality TV couple met during season 24 of The Bachelor. Peter eliminated Kelley before hometown dates and went on to get engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss during the finale. They split shortly after because the leading man still had feelings for runner-up Madison Prewett. Although the two explored their romance following their appearance together on After the Final Rose in March 2020, they announced their “mutual” breakup days later.

Peter shocked fans when he began quarantining with Kelley in Chicago amid the coronavirus pandemic mere weeks later. They took their relationship Instagram official the following April.

In December 2020, Peter was the first one to publicly speak about their breakup. “While our relationship was filled with countless beautiful memories, our relationship simply didn’t work out in the end,” the former Bachelorette contestant wrote on Instagram at the time. “Kelley is someone I will always have a special love for. Someone I have learned more from than she will ever understand. Someone I am so thankful came into my life and someone who I will always wish all of life’s greatest blessings on. These moments in life always hurt, but in my opinion that shows you it was worth the time you spent together.”

Kelley has divulged her side of things. Keep scrolling to see her quotes about her and Peter!