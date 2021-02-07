Amicable exes? Bachelor alum Peter Weber and ex-girlfriend Kelley Flanagan were spotted together at a club in Tampa, Florida, on Saturday, February 6.

In photos and videos posted to several Bachelor Nation fan accounts on Sunday, February 7, the pilot, 29, and the attorney, 28, could be seen huddling close to one another and talking in a bustling club. The former flames are in Tampa for Super Bowl LV, which takes place on Sunday.

Peter revealed via Instagram on December 31 that he and the Chicago native had split. “Love is a funny thing. It can make you feel on top of the world and it can make you feel a pain you wish didn’t exist,” the former ABC star wrote at the time. “I’m here to share that Kelley and I have decided to go our separate ways. While our relationship was filled with countless beautiful memories, our relationship simply didn’t work out in the end.”

The Virginia native made sure to note that the pair were not parting on bad terms. “Kelley is someone I will always have a special love for,” Peter added.

“Someone I have learned more from than she will ever understand,” he continued. “Someone I am so thankful came into my life and someone who I will always wish all of life’s greatest blessings on. These moments in life always hurt, but in my opinion that shows you it was worth the time you spent together.”

Kelley competed for Peter’s love on season 24 of The Bachelor but was eliminated before the hometown dates. He got engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss during the finale, but they split shortly after due to his feelings for runner-up Madison Prewett. However, Peter and Madison split three days after appearing on the After the Final Rose special. In April 2020, Kelley and the airline captain made their relationship Instagram official.

Courtesy Kelley Flanagan/Instagram

It seems the ABC personality “got scared” during his relationship with Kelley, which led to their split, an insider exclusively told Life & Style in January 2021. “[He] decided it would be better if they were apart.”

The source added, “He’s a pilot, he’s used to being in so many different places jumping from spot to spot, and that’s kind of how his relationships go, too.”