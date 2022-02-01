Stirring the pot! Summer House star Craig Conover raised eyebrows when he claimed during season 6 that he “hooked up” with Kristin Cavallari. See a breakdown about what happened between the two amid dating rumors.

“I’ll tell you, it was, like, I’ve hooked up with her before,” Craig, 32, told costar Paige DeSorbo during the January 31 episode of the Bravo series, which filmed in July 2021. Lindsay Hubbard previously shared the secret when she arrived at the group’s Hamptons house.

“Lindsay was like on the whole car ride with Austen [Kroll] … she was like …who was Kristin hooking up with, Craig or Austen?” Paige, 29, explained to Craig, while getting emotional because she felt like she was in a “love triangle” that she “didn’t ask to be in.”

“He hates it,” Craig said about Austen, 34, alluding to the idea that the Washington D.C. native and Kristin, 35, also had a past fling. “He hates that I was making out … I’ve hooked up with her before.”

Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

The drama-filled episode ended on a cliffhanger with Paige asking if Craig was “still f—king” the Laguna Beach alum. Craig and Paige went Instagram official as a couple in December 2021 after months of speculation.

As far as where Kristin stands on Craig’s version of events, a source told Us Weekly that the Bravo star’s claims are “not true.”

“He’s making it up,” the source said after the January 31 episode aired. “She’s not watching Summer House or giving any attention to it … She doesn’t care.”

The Uncommon James founder personally shut down speculation about Craig and Austen in July 2021 via her Instagram Story.

“I do not feel like I owe anybody an explanation — normally I don’t comment on this stuff,” she wrote at the time. “However, these rumors have been going on for about a year now and some Instagram gossip page is saying that I’m involved in a love triangle, which is not true.”

Kristin continued, “I haven’t been involved in a love triangle since I was in high school,” she continued. “I’m not dating anybody. These two guys that I’ve been linked to for the past year are my friends — that’s it. I’ve never dated either one of them. I can guarantee that I’m not going to date either one of them. It’s possible for a grown woman to be friends with a grown man.”

Craig also previously denied dating rumors with the Very Cavallari alum after he called her his “kindergarten crush.”

“It was never meant to be insinuated like that [romantically],” he said on his and Austen’s “Pillows and Beer” podcast in February 2021, where Kristin appeared as a guest. “Or maybe I don’t understand the term.”