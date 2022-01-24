Evolving taste? Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Marie received gorgeous engagement rings from fiancé Brock Davies and ex-husband Mike Shay, and they look extremely different.

Scheana got engaged to Brock in July 2021 after he popped the question on the balcony of their Los Angeles home. The space was decked out with gold and white balloons and a sign that read, “Marry me.” The couple had welcomed baby No. 1, daughter Summer Moon, three months prior in April 2021.

The former Rugby player proposed with a 12.74-carat pink morganite ring from jeweler Kyle Chan, who is a close friend to many of the stars on Pump Rules. During an episode of the reality show, Brock could be seen using three separate credit cards to purchase the $25,000 ring for Scheana.

“I knew it was coming soon, but I didn’t know how or when. I was so surprised!” the Bravo star told People at the time. “Brock knows me so well and knew exactly how to do what I would want.”

However, there wasn’t much guesswork involved because Brock admitted he and Scheana have “talked openly” about their future together, including “all the way down to the ring.”

That being said, Scheana combatted a lot of negative comments about her engagement ring from fans on Twitter. When someone pointed out her ring was “not a diamond,” the California native tweeted, “It’s still 12.74 carats. Why does it matter what stone?”

She also assured that she “didn’t want a diamond” in a separate tweet, adding, “Morganites are beautiful and have so much meaning.”

Prior to her relationship with Brock, Scheana married ex-husband Shay in 2014 during a televised wedding. At the time, she told The Dish they went “ring shopping together” before her ex helped design her sparkler with jewelers Robert and Paul Avila.

“I was specific in that I wanted a thin band with a princess cut diamond in a halo setting,” Scheana said, noting that Shay included a very sentimental touch to her ring.

“What Shay surprised me with was the diamonds in the halo setting were from a ring my dad had given my mom when I was born, and she saved for a special occasion such as this!” the SURver revealed. “Knowing I have part of my mom’s ring just made my engagement ring that much more special!”

The couple got divorced in 2017.

