She said “I do!” Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay and Brock Davies are officially married, the reality star confirmed to her followers.

The star-studded ceremony took place at the Riviera Cancun in Mexico on Tuesday, August 23, and it was a Bravo-centric celebration.

Scheana’s bridesmaids included Ariana Madix, Raquel Leviss, Janet Elizabeth, Adri Marino, Jamie Lynne, Kelli Wood and Brock’s sister Nicole Davies, with the mom of one’s own sister, Cortney Erin van Olphen, serving as maid of honor.

Of course, Brock’s groomsmen featured several Bravo-lebrities as well, including Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval. Also in his party were Evan Tyrell, Joey Lennon, Justice Horden, Brock’s sister Eleana and Casper Wells.

James Kennedy also offered his talents to the big day by creating a custom mix of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” for the lovely bride to walk down the aisle as she approached her hubby.

“It’s all happening,” the former SUR-ver said via Instagram Stories while getting glammed for the big day.

The celebrations started on Monday as the bridal party celebrated the nuptials with a beautiful rehearsal dinner. Raquel posted a snapshot with the beautiful bride-to-be while looking as stunning as ever.

Scheana wore a white midi silk dress with a high slit and matching pearl headband, while the pageant girl sported a strapless blush pink minidress.

The newlyweds first went public with their relationship in November 2019 after Scheana teased she wasn’t single anymore.

“I’m just not single, so I’m not gonna act like I am,” the reality star told Us Weekly at the time. “[It’s] very, very new.”

The pair were apparently already an item before Scheana spilled the tea on her romance status. “He surprised me with Bali,” she said, having mentioned they had celebrated their two-month anniversary that week. “I had no idea we were going.”

Less than two years later, the two welcomed their first child together — Summer Moon — in April 2021, and announced their engagement just three months later, as Scheana wrote that she “SAID YES” via Instagram in July 2021.

The former rugby player popped the big question with a 12.74-carat pink morganite ring, which cost $25,000. “I knew it was coming soon, but I didn’t know how or when. I was so surprised!” she told People in July 2021. “Brock knows me so well and knew exactly how to do what I would want.”

Keep scrolling to see inside Scheana’s destination wedding!