It’s over. Vanderpump Rules alum Kristen Doute confirmed her split from boyfriend Alex Menache after two years of dating.

“Moving day is hard. Leaving memories behind is even harder. Sending anyone having a DAY like this lots of love,” Kristen, 39, wrote via Instagram Story on Tuesday, June 21. In a separate slide, the Michigan native wrote, “We had so many awesome memories … as heavy as it is, my current mood is gratitude.”

The Bravo alum also addressed her sudden split in a response to a viewer on the @PumpRules Instagram fan page. “Awe.. I wanted her to b with the ‘one,’” the user wrote.

“Same,” Kristen responded. “But it didn’t work out.” Hinting the pair are still on good terms, she added, “Alex is a wonderful man who I love and respect very much.”

In another response, the reality TV personality also shut down rumors of a possible reunion with her ex-boyfriend Brian Carter. “Carter and I are friends. Nothing more. Period. Everyone stop speculating,” she replied.

Kristin debuted her relationship with the house flipper in March 2020, following her split from Carter in 2019. “The boy that I’m dating is not in the country at the moment, so hopefully he makes it back,” the wine aficionado told Andy Cohen during an Instagram Live session at the time.

The He’s Making You Crazy author previously told Life & Style in August 2020 that the pair casually started dating amid the coronavirus pandemic. “He took me on a trip to Tulum right before quarantine started,” she explained. “So by the time I got back, he was still out of town and I’m like, ‘You have to get back. I don’t know if you’re going to be allowed back. This is getting crazy around here.’ And so from that moment, when he got back into California, we were quarantined together.”

Prior to the whirlwind romance, Kristen dated the photographer for three years on and off before calling it quits for good. “He’s always going to be one of my best friends in my mind,” she told Us Weekly of Brian, 48, in January 2020. “I love him, I care about him, we have dogs together. But we tried to make it work and it’s not working, so it needs to be done.”