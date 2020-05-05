Did Kristen Doute finally go Instagram official with her boyfriend Alex Menache? Maybe! On Monday, May 4, the Vanderpump Rules star shared a photo of her dog, and in the background, there’s a silhouette of a man, which could totally be Alex.

While Kristen has yet to share a clear photo with her man, she has been pretty open about their relationship. “We’ve been seeing each other for like a few months,” she revealed to Lindsey Metselaar on her “We Met at Acme” podcast on May 3. “But it’s just we’re having fun since we’ve obviously been spending way more time together as of late because I’m not clearly [with] anyone else but my dogs in my empty house.”

Courtesy of Kristen Doute/Instagram

Despite the fact that they’re spending a lot of time together due to the coronavirus pandemic, Kristen seemed hesitant to put a label on it. “No boyfriend, but dating,” she said about their dynamic. “I have a quarantine babe, yeah.”

The brunette beauty is simply enjoying this downtime with Alex and admitted she doesn’t “see the need to rush into anything.” Plus, it helps that they’ve been friends for years. “It’s not someone that I don’t know, but I’m just trying to, you know, ride the wave,” she added.

The He’s Making You Crazy author dished about how she and Alex transitioned from friends into something more romantic — and alcohol played a role. “It was just someone that I had been friends with and it was kind of like a drunken night,” she explained “And I was like, ‘Hey, we’ve been friends and you’re hot. We should probably make out.’ And so we did, and we just kind of started hanging out because we were both single.”

Her romance with Alex came as a surprise to her because at the time, she was just trying to make the best of the single life after her breakup with ex Brian Carter, whom she dated for four years. The pair tried to make it work, but decided they’re better off apart. “I was just like dead single,” she continued. “Trying to date, hooking up with people, like really trying to just ride that wave of like, ‘What is it like to be truly, truly single and go out on random dates and make out with my friend?’ and things like that.”

We wish her and Alex the best!