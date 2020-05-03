Feelin’ each other! Vanderpump Rules star Kristen Doute gushed about her new man, Alex Menache. “No boyfriend, but dating,” the 37-year-old told Lindsey Metselaar on her “We Met at Acme” podcast on May 3. “I have a quarantine babe, yeah.”

“We’ve been seeing each other for like a few months,” the brunette beauty elaborated. “But it’s just we’re having fun since we’ve obviously been spending way more time together as of late because I’m not clearly [with] anyone else but my dogs in my empty house.”

Kristen also explained she’s taking it slow with this new connection. “I don’t see the need to rush into anything. We’ve known each other for years,” she said. “It’s not someone that I don’t know, but I’m just trying to, you know, ride the wave.”

The Detroit native gave some insight into how their romance began. “It was just someone that I had been friends with and it was kind of like a drunken night,” Kristen said. “And I was like, ‘Hey, we’ve been friends and you’re hot. We should probably make out.’ And so we did and we just kind of started hanging out because we were both single.”

At the time of her hookup with Alex, she was trying to enjoy the single life after her split with longtime boyfriend Brian Carter in September 2019. “Carter and I obviously had some bumps in the road and were kind of riding this rollercoaster throughout season 8 and throughout the summer,” she continued. “So the end of the summer, beginning of the fall, all of that, I was just like dead single. Trying to date, hooking up with people, like really trying to just ride that wave of like, ‘What is it like to be truly, truly single and go out on random dates and make out with my friend?’ and things like that.”

The actress also revealed her breakup with the 46-year-old wasn’t nearly as dramatic as their four-year relationship. “There was no cheating scandal, he wasn’t a big asshole. There was nothing specific that said like ‘Oh, this thing happened, now we have to break up,’” she divulged. “And I still loved him, you know, I still love him. I still care about him. There was never a moment of me saying, ‘That’s it. I fell out of love. Oh my god, I’m totally over him.’ It was just like we weren’t happy and we couldn’t get back to that place no matter how hard we tried.”

Kristen first revealed she was seeing a new man in mid-March. “The boy that I’m dating is not in the country at the moment, so hopefully he makes it back,” the Bravo TV babe told Andy Cohen during an Instagram Live session.

It looks like the house-flipper did return to Los Angeles, because he’s been quarantining with Kristen at her home for the past few weeks and the cute pair has been living it up amid self-isolation. “Quarantine buddy is making lasagna right now so I refuse to go inside the house,” Kristen explained during another Instagram Live with her co-author Michele Alexander on April 25. “Because I’m, like, ‘Dude, you are literally going to make the house 50 degrees hotter than it already is, but thank you for dinner.’” The couple even delivered some of their spoils to friends Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright.

We can’t wait to see where these two go next!