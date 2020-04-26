Snacks in self-isolation! Vanderpump Rules star Kristen Doute and new boyfriend Alex Menache have been cooking together while in quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic. The 37-year-old revealed that she and her new man made lasagna together on April 25 — which they then delivered to costars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright.

“Today it’s sweaty,” the brunette beauty explained during an Instagram Live broadcast with her coauthor, Michele Alexander, who worked with her on her upcoming book, He’s Making You Crazy. “We put a hose in my pool to make it colder, and hosed down the dogs. Quarantine buddy is making lasagna right now so I refuse to go inside the house because I’m, like, ‘Dude, you are literally going to make the house 50 degrees hotter than it already is, but thank you for dinner.’”

It seemed as though the James Mae founder and her beau wanted to make their friends’ day a little brighter because the new couple delivered the Italian delicacy to the married duo — and Brittany, 31, made sure to share a photo of the dish on her Instagram Stories.

“Aw front door drop. Thanks guys!!! Miss you,” Brittany wrote over a photo of the precious food, tagging both Kristen and Alex. The pic also showed off a handwritten note for the pair that accompanied the gift. “Brittany and Jax, miss you!! Enjoy this homemade lasagna filled with love and a s—t ton of cheese,” Kristen wrote.

But the new lovebirds haven’t just been cooking together in quarantine. “I did a haircut today. Not on myself. I cut [my] quarantine friend’s hair,” the Detroit native told her coauthor during the IG Live session. “I did a really good job but it took me 49 minutes.” LOL!

Kristen first revealed to Andy Cohen she was seeing someone new in March after her split from ex-boyfriend Brian Carter in January. She gave a few more details about Alex to costar and friend Scheana Marie on her “Scheananigans” podcast on April 14, dubbing him her “mystery man.”

“We’re having a really great time and he’s kind of back and forth between his house and mine — and that’s fine because we’re not socially interacting with anyone else,” she told the 34-year-old. “He’s a really nice guy that our whole friend group knows.”