Really, girl?! Vanderpump Rules star Kristen Doute revealed to costar Lala Kent that she did, in fact, have “closure sex” with ex-boyfriend Brian Carter, a.k.a. Carter, before she moved out — and we’re not gonna lie, we get why former BFF Stassi Schroeder is so frustrated with this on-again, off-again relationship.

It all started when the 36-year-old pulled her actress pal, 30, aside to talk about how she fell and busted her lip during BFF Brittany Cartwright‘s bachelorette party on the January 28 episode. “And, of course, I text Carter,” the brunette beauty explained to her friend. “I literally just texted him, ‘F—k, Carter, I busted my lip.'”

Naturally, the realization that Kristen had texted her ex shook Lala, who asked, “What’s going on with that?” Though she did move out of Carter’s place, it seems like the couple was still making it a point to see each other. “I will see him on Saturday, for a little bit,” the James Mae founder explained. “My movers took one of his boxes so I don’t know all what it was but I do know all of our sex toys are in there.”

As expected, Lala was even more shook. “You guys sleep together any time recently?” she asked, to which Kristen said no … at first. “Like, did we have sex?” she clarified before coming clean. “We did, like, before I moved out. I don’t know if you’d call it ‘closure sex’ or whatever you’d call it.”

In her confessional, the author clarified further on the topic. “Yeah, we’ve slept together,” Kristen said. “Yeah, he left a box of sex toys at my house. Just happens sometimes, you leave a box of dildos somewhere.” LOL! Well, if you say so, girl.

Lala definitely isn’t the only Pump Rules star who is a bit sick of Kristen’s ~situationship~ with Carter. In fact, during the January 14 episode, Miss Nastasia revealed she and some of the other folks in the group are over the whole thing. “The annoying thing about Kristen and Carter is that all of our friends get wrapped up in their dysfunctional bulls—t,” the 31-year-old explained during her confessional. “We have vowed never to talk about Kristen and Carter again. And we have all failed.”

Looks like we’ll have to wait and see what happens with these two exes as the season progresses.